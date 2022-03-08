From standing tall to waiting for a wrecking ball, here are Pac-12 teams as Las Vegas hotels

As the Pac-12 descends upon Las Vegas for the ninth time, some programs are standing tall and some are in need of utter demolition. Some are rebuilt and steadfast, ready to take on the world, much less the wind. Some look like they’re teetering.

These are the Pac-12 teams as Las Vegas hotels. Because … why not?

Arizona is Resorts World Las Vegas

The newest, flashiest, splashiest hotel on the Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is the first new hotel since the Cosmopolitan opened in 2010. Built on the former site of the Stardust, following up a legend — that sounds a lot like Tommy Lloyd, who has burst onto the college basketball scene in a huge way in his first season in Tucson. Arizona’s regular season will go down as one of its best in history, and heading into the Pac-12 Tournament with a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed already locked up, the Wildcats arrive in Las Vegas already feeling on top of the world.

Arizona State is the Mirage