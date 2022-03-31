From the archives: Arizona's Mike Bibby thought UA would win in 1998, not '97

“He penetrated. They collapsed on him because they weren’t expecting big guys to score. I just finished it,” Davison said.

“He just played like the whole team. We knew it was a championship game, but it didn’t feel like it was a championship game. All the pressure was on Kentucky. We’re a young team, like (Utah coach) Rick Majerus said, ‘so young they don’t know what’s going on.’

“We didn’t get caught up in the mumbo-jumbo or the press. Everybody was here to see Kentucky win. We had no pressure. We just had to go out and play.”

Despite Bibby’s late-game heroics, the UA had to weather overtime, set up when Kentucky guard Anthony Epps made a difficult three-pointer with 12.1 seconds remaining.

“I could see (Epps) was going to pull up. I looked at the time. When he went to pull up, I tried to distract him. I jumped past him. He pump-faked and I tried to distract him again as I flew past,” Bibby said.

“It was just a good shot.”

So in one game, Bibby scored more points than his father, Southern California coach Henry, had in any of his three NCAA championship games during UCLA’s dynastic run in the 1960s and ’70s.