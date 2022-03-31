From the archives: Cats use 3 players to curb Kentucky star Ron Mercer

By the second half, Kentucky had abandoned most of its curl plays in favor of trying to get Mercer the ball in the low post. But the UA prevented catches there, too.

“We have played Isaac Fontaine, Ed Gray, similar players in our league that don’t get a lot of points on us,” Dickerson said. “We knew if we could shut those types of players down, we could shut Ron Mercer down.”

Terry, 6-1, used his quickness to overcome a size disadvantage while on Mercer.

“I was just trying to beat him to the ball and not let him get to his comfort zone,” Terry said. “We knew if he and (guard Cameron) Mills got hot, it would be a long night.”

The UA players said they noticed Mercer seemed to be frustrated as the game wore on. Several times in the second half, Mercer seemed to be yelling at his teammates to run plays to get him the ball.

Mercer was 1 for 4 in the first half, scoring on a three-pointer with 14:37 remaining. The last of his four baskets in the second half was a desperation three that brought Kentucky within striking distance, 72-71, with 51.1 seconds remaining.