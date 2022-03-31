From the archives: For NCAA title game star Miles Simon, miracle shooting has become routine

Editor’s note: The following story first appeared in the April 1, 1997 edition of the Arizona Daily Star.

INDIANAPOLIS — When Miles Simon hit a 65-footer to beat Cincinnati last year, the shot was pretty much considered a miracle.

Now the truth has surfaced. It was standard practice.

With another furious press in his face, with leading scorer Michael Dickerson sitting on the bench last night with another case of the bricks, Simon pulled off the unthinkable again.

This time, it was 30 points, most attained through 14-of-17 free-throw shooting and his canny ability to split defenders, dance through the lane and somehow get the ball in the basket.

On Saturday, it was an assist and eight points to break the UA out of a 15-4 deficit against North Carolina.

For the two final games, it was 54 points and the Final Four MVP award. For the six-game tournament, it was 132 points and 24 rebounds.

What’s more, all of that doesn’t even count that fitful, sleepless night Simon survived before passing his family studies course in an effort just to make it on the floor this year.