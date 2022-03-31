From the archives: What they're saying about Arizona's 1997 national championship victory

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: This will always be the Final Four that fooled most people and thrilled everybody.

Only the sixth overtime game ever to determine a national collegiate basketball championship, this was as good as it gets …

The country will forget about (Lute) Olson’s early exits now. But it will never forget about this tournament.

Tom Sorensen,

The Charlotte Observer: The players had no legacy, no reputation, no doubts. Arizona doesn’t start or play any upperclassmen. You know when we should have known the Wildcats had a great chance to win? It was seconds before the championship game began.

Arizona junior forward Bennett Davison walked to center court for the jump ball. Now this is a major, the championship is, like the World Series or the Super Bowl. And these are 20- and 21- and 22-year-olds, at least the 22-year-olds who have yet to leave for the NBA, who play it.

More than 47,000 fans in the RCA Dome are screaming and everybody else is watching on TV. The cameras are aimed straight at the players. What did Davison do?

He yawned.