Future Arizona point guard Nico Mannion has brought some UA flavor to his sneaker selection.

Mannion and Pinnacle High School battled Horizon in Scottsdale on Tuesday night, and the 2019 five-star played in custom-made Under Armour sneakers, called "SC 3Zero II" from Stephen Curry's line. An all-white pair of sneakers with red trim, the right shoe had a graphic of Wilbur Wildcat close to the heel while the left sported the block "A."

Mannion is ranked as the No. 1 point guard for 2019, per 247Sports.com, and signed his national letter of intent on Nov. 14 to play at Arizona.

UA head coach Sean Miller praised Mannion's skillset during a press on Tuesday.

"He's somebody that walks in the door with great size and athleticism, but I think a complete and total understanding how to play," Miller said. "I would call him an all-everything point guard. He can score and really finish in transition, but he also knows how to get others involved." 

Mannion is averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for Pinnacle this season.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.