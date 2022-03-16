Future Wildcat Dylan Anderson named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year for second straight year

For the second straight season, Arizona Wildcats signee and Gilbert Perry High School star Dylan Anderson was named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The 7-footer and member of the UA's 2022 recruiting class becomes the fifth player to win the award multiple times, joining ex-Wildcats Nico Mannion, Jerryd Bayless and Alex Barcello along with Corey Hawkins. Channing Frye (Phoenix St. Mary's) was another Wildcat to earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2001.
Anderson led Perry (25-5) to the school's first basketball state championship after beating Chandler Hamilton in the Class 6A state title game. This season, Anderson averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.
Anderson, who committed to the UA days after Tommy Lloyd was hired, remains the lone signee in the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class.
