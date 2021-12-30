Gabe York enters COVID-19 protocols, won't play in NBA for Orlando Magic

Gabe York will have to wait to play in the NBA.
The day after signing with the Orlando Magic on a 10-day hardship contract on Wednesday following multiple Magic players entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, the former Arizona Wildcat revealed on his Instagram account that his time in Orlando was short-lived after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I appreciate everyone's messages and well-wishes, it meant a lot to me," York posted on Instagram. "Unfortunately, I came in contact with someone who had Covid and caught it from what the test results said this morning."
The vaccinated York said he has no symptoms and feels "perfectly fine," but the setback cost him a chance to make his NBA debut in Orlando's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night at Amway Center.
"The grind and dream of playing in the NBA will continue and I'll get my opportunity again," York said.
York has spent this season playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, and has been one of the top scorers averaging 18.3 points on 48% shooting from 3-point range per game. Earlier this month, York scored 36 points — a Fort Wayne record — on nine made 3-pointers in a 155-103 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Since turning pro in 2016, York has played for Orlando Magic's G League teams, the Erie Bayhawks and most recently the Lakeland Magic in 2018-19. Along the way, York played professionally overseas in Italy, Germany, Greece, France and Israel.
Former UA point guard Brandon Williams, who's played for the G League's Westchester Knicks all season, scored seven points off the bench in his NBA debut for the Portland Trail Blazers, but also entered the league's health and safety protocols Thursday.
