Gabe York enters COVID-19 protocols, won't play in NBA for Orlando Magic

Gabe York will have to wait to play in the NBA.

The day after signing with the Orlando Magic on a 10-day hardship contract on Wednesday following multiple Magic players entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, the former Arizona Wildcat revealed on his Instagram account that his time in Orlando was short-lived after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I appreciate everyone's messages and well-wishes, it meant a lot to me," York posted on Instagram. "Unfortunately, I came in contact with someone who had Covid and caught it from what the test results said this morning."

The vaccinated York said he has no symptoms and feels "perfectly fine," but the setback cost him a chance to make his NBA debut in Orlando's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night at Amway Center.

"The grind and dream of playing in the NBA will continue and I'll get my opportunity again," York said.