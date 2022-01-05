Game with Colorado State falls apart, but Wildcats could still face USC this weekend

The conference issued a statement to the Star on Wednesday saying it had “final authority” to reschedule games, but gives consideration to all parties involved — including media partners.

The Pac-12 is “always working in conjunction with our campuses to understand their preferences and constraints, being mindful of student-athlete health and safety, as well as consideration and availability of broadcast/media, facilities and staffing,” it said.

That statement was consistent with how UA coach Tommy Lloyd described the process Sunday, when asked about the rescheduling of the two Los Angeles games.

“It’s definitely a collaboration between both teams and the conference office,” Lloyd said. “Obviously the conference office has the final call, but I think they try to work with the schools and listen to their concerns on certain game dates.”

Playing USC in Los Angeles this weekend would require the Wildcats to scrape together travel plans on short notice, but the Wildcats have expressed a willingness to do so in order to get the game in. But the conference had not issued a decision at the end of the work day on Wednesday.

Three schools bar fans