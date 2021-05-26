Georgia transfer Justin Kier adds shooting, defense and experience to Arizona Wildcats

The Bulldogs finished 14-12 overall and 7-11 in the SEC last season.

“We know what it takes to win and I feel like that’s the maturity of us three,” Kier said in late January, according to Bulldawg Illustrated. “Being a graduate student it’s that maturity level that if you come out, you can’t really have bad games and if you do, you still have to impact the team. That’s what we’re focused on, winning and doing what we need to do to fulfill what we want to do this season.”

Next season, as of now, Kier will be alone as the Wildcats’ elder statesman. Arizona has four returning starters from its last game, but three of them — Kerr Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis) — will be sophomores. The fourth, center Christian Koloko, is a rising junior.

None of the Wildcats have played college basketball before 2019-20 except Kier, who began his George Mason career in 2016-17. Kier, who graduated last year from George Mason, will turn 21 on Sunday.

While Kier can play any of the three perimeter spots for the Wildcats, it is possible he will settle primarily into one of the wing spots while Kriisa and Utah transfer Pelle Larsson handle point guard duties. Rising sophomore Dalen Terry and Parisian freshman Adama Bal also have ballhandling backgrounds.