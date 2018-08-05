Phoenix Suns rookie Deandre Ayton is no stranger when it comes to video games. Ayton expressed his passion for gaming towards the end of his freshman season at Arizona, and NBA Summer League.
While Ayton usually talks about his Fortnite experiences, which is probably the most popular game of 2018, NBA 2K is also a selection of choice for Ayton. Now? The former Wildcat and everyone across the world will play as Ayton in the upcoming NBA 2K19 game.
On Sunday, NBA 2K scanned Ayton's body for his likeness and previewed his appearance in the game.
#1 overall pick @DeandreAyton just got scanned into #NBA2K19 We got his first look and rating 👀 Agree or nah? pic.twitter.com/wCvFm4Eb4a— NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) August 5, 2018
Ayton will have a 79 overall rating, which is usually the norm for high selections in the draft. Ratings are a compilation of the player's talents and skill set. Last year's No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz had a 77 rating, while the No. 2 pick in Lonzo Ball had a 78 rating.
Ratings change throughout the season depending on how well the player performs. For instance, former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen started his season with a 75 rating and finished at 79 after an impressive rookie year.
Aaron Gordon is rated 81 overall, which is the highest among Arizona Wildcats. Andre Iguodala is rated 77 overall with T.J. McConnell (75) and Stanley Johnson right behind (74).
NBA 2K19 is slotted to release in just over a month on September 11.