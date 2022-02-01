Ghanaian artist finds inspiration in UA women's basketball players

It would have been easy for Khalid Leshawn to follow the same path taken by so many of his fellow artists.

But Leshawn leads with his heart, which has taken him a different way. The 27-year-old freelance digital artist from Accra, Ghana, is creating pieces on women’s athletes and he couldn’t be happier.

“When I look at sports content on social media, all the good designs and illustrations are male sports,” Leshawn said. “All my digital artists mates are all interest(ed) in male sports just because it gives you the exposure and get you in the sight of the recruiters, it gets you more likes and comments on social media — more than the women’s.

“Since I am a women’s sports fan, I said, ‘Why not put my time and dedication to the women’s sports with my talent?’”

Leshawn's online portfolio features women's college basketball players, including Arizona's Shaina Pellington, Bendu Yeaney and Ariyah Copeland. His work also focuses on soccer and track and field — the other sports he gravitates to as a fan.