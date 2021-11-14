Gift from South Carolina coach caps a week to remember for Adia Barnes

It’s still early in the season, however Barnes is hoping this team can go far. If the 61-59 overtime win over No. 6 Louisville was an indication, the Wildcats are on their way to another good season.

Arizona took some time to celebrate the win Friday night by spraying their coach with water. Barnes said, “I don’t mind but it’s freezing! It’s always like uh, but it’s a great feeling.”

They also had Saturday off to rest. Next up for No. 22 Arizona (2-0) is Texas Southern (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Monday at McKale Center, where the Wildcats will unveil the Final Four banner.

Arizona was back practicing Sunday afternoon working on the fundamentals to keep improving and moving forward. They were only reminded of Friday’s game a few times — as they passed UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd and his team, who all said, ‘Good game.”

Barnes took some time to talk to the Star during practice to share what she learned from Friday’s game, where she thinks they are in their progression and what she did on her day off.

What does it mean to you to follow in that line from Carolyn Peck to Dawn Staley now to you? That you were included in this net connection?