Gilbert Arenas: Lute Olson said I was better than Mike Bibby entering the NBA

“‘Go,'" Arenas said, recalling his conversation with Olson. "He told me before the season, ‘I don’t expect you to be here after this year.’ He said, ‘Right now, you’re better than Mike Bibby.’ I’m like, ‘Mike Bibby from his freshman year?’ He said, ‘No, you’re better than Mike Bibby right now as an NBA player.’”

Added Arenas: “I was leaning towards going, but if they would’ve said, ‘All right, we’re going to stay and go for it,’ I would’ve stayed, because at that point, I wasn’t playing to be an NBA player.”

In 2001, Arenas was a First Team All-Pac-10 selection and averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while Bibby was posting 15.9 points and 8.4 assists per contest as the starting point guard for the Sacramento Kings.

After a two-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, Arenas broke out as an NBA star with the Washington Wizards; between 2004-07, he averaged 25-plus points per game and was a three-time All-Star.

Arenas talked on the podcast about the first time he met Olson, during an in-home visit in Los Angeles.