Global recruiting push could lead to more Wildcats in the Olympics

Ballo, meanwhile, tied with Tubelis for the fourth spot in U19 rebounding (8.9) and finished second in blocked shots (2.9).

“I was proud of how they competed,” UA associate head coach Jack Murphy told 1290-AM, having traveled to Latvia for some of the event. “I think Wildcat fans should be excited about those three. … I think we have a lot of talented guys from a lot of different countries.”

The Wildcats might someday have a coach representing another country, too. Phoenix Suns player development coach Riccardo Fois, an Italian citizen who worked with UA coach Tommy Lloyd for five seasons at Gonzaga, is a candidate for UA's open assistant coaching position.

Fois was an assistant coach for Italy's national team in 2017 EuroBasket play, and was named to Italy’s pre-Olympic tournament staff last month, though he was unable to serve because of the Suns’ run to the NBA finals.

In addition, UA scouting director Ken Nakagawa worked with Japan's U19 team earlier this month in Latvia.

Boswell impresses at Peach Jam

After leading Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School to the Section 7 Finals title last month, 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell is continuing on a roll with California-based Team Why Not in Peach Jam 16U play.