‘Go grab a basketball’: UA commit Dylan Anderson took Frank Caliendo’s advice

In the eighth grade, Anderson took Caliendo’s advice and picked up a basketball. Five years later, Anderson has grown into one of the premier prospects in Arizona.

As a freshman, Anderson was already playing varsity ball, and he hasn’t relinquished his starting spot since. When he arrived at Perry, Anderson was already 6 feet 10 but skinny, Perry coach Sam Duane said. With time, Anderson filled out and proved he was more than just a tall kid. He actually had skills that separated him from the crowd.

“Dylan has made us a better team,” Duane said. “He can score at all three levels, so it makes him very difficult to guard.”

Taking full advantage of his size and his scoring and playmaking abilities, Anderson blossomed during his junior season. He was named the Chandler Unified High School District Player of the Year, Premier Region Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference. On a broader scale, Anderson was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arizona and included in the All-Arizona team.

“It feels great,” Anderson said. “It feels like the work that me and my dad have always put in is paying off.”