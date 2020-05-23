'Grant earned it': Salpointe Catholic's Weitman, a Wildcat from birth, will continue hoops career as UA walk-on

“It was a great experience,” Grant Weitman said. “We had some good guys on the team and it was all seniors so it was really fun, and great chemistry. We were a great team and it was great to win the first state championship in school history, something that I’ll always remember.”

Weitman’s efforts in the 54-48 overtime win were typical of his efforts. Weitman scored 15 points, hitting the first basket in overtime on a putback and then, while Peoria applied full-court pressure, passed from midcourt to Braden Miller, who scored to give Salpointe a four-point lead it never lost.

After that game, after that season, there’s no way you can tell Jim Reynolds that Weitman is walking on to Arizona just because he knows a few people.

“Grant earned it,” Reynolds said. “He was the offensive player of the year. First-team all 4A. You know, you can look at him and he’s got that kind of baby face, but he’s a competitor. He’ll get after it. There’s a lot of different things that he’s good at, and you combine it with his basketball IQ and he can pick up something really fast.”

Already with a mind-boggling 108 assists to just 15 turnovers as a junior in 2018-19 — “he just wouldn’t turn it over,” Reynolds said — Weitman evolved into what his coach called a jack of all trades as a senior.