Greg Hansen: From his coaching start to basketball's pinnacle, Lute Olson was a 'rock'

As it turned out, Fountain Valley became known for its swimmers, gymnasts and wrestlers. Marina was a hub of basketball talent. By 1969, Kasser had left coaching to work in the front office for Chevrolet. The same year, Olson was hired to be the head coach at Long Beach City College.

Kasser became an administrator. Olson became a Hall of Fame coach.

“I’m not surprised Lute stuck with coaching and became one of the best ever,” says Dale Brown, who coached LSU to the Final Four in 1981 and 1986 and recruited Shaquille O’Neal to the school in 1990. “He was the epitome of a good teacher, a good coach. You couldn’t intimidate him. He never bragged. He didn’t cheat.

“Many times, the key to being a successful coach is just sticking with it, especially when you’re young, getting your foot in the door. My goodness, I don’t know Lute’s full history, but I know he started as a high school coach in some remote Minnesota schools before he ever went to California. Persistence pays off in this business.”

How would Dale Brown know?