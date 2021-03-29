Greg Hansen: On one of the UA's biggest days, Adia Barnes, Aari McDonald and Wildcats win the Big One

She won the Big One. Her team won the Big One. The sun will never set on what the Wildcats accomplished Monday, it will live on like the March afternoon, 1988, when Steve Kerr and Sean Elliott led Arizona to its first Final Four, beating North Carolina in Seattle.

It took Olson five years to reach the Final Four. It took Barnes five years to reach the Final Four.

Do you believe in karma? Why not? It’s more fun that way, connecting Olson with Barnes, rebuild to rebuild, San Antonio to San Antonio, Final Four to Final Four.

The difference between Barnes’ win over Indiana and Olson’s win over North Carolina is that the Wildcats flew home, rushed to McKale Center and celebrated, hoisting a trophy in front of 14,000 exhilarated late-night fans.

Arizona’s celebration in San Antonio was not as noisy — the Pride of Arizona pep band was 870 miles away — but the exhilaration was surely the same.