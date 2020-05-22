Greg Hansen: Remembering Ken Burmeister, a Lute Olson loyalist who could 'discover guys under a volcano'

Summer of 1984. Ken Burmeister was among 100 or so college basketball coaches scouting the B.C. All-Star Classic in Rensselaer, Indiana. It was the summer that Cholla High School’s Sean Elliott was “discovered.”

Late in one of the all-star games, Elliott was elbowed in the face while maneuvering for rebound position. Elliott hit the floor; out cold. Two of his teeth were dislodged.

He regained consciousness after 15 or 20 seconds, but he was in no shape to continue playing basketball. Three future Hall of Fame basketball coaches — Iowa’s George Raveling, Maryland’s Lefty Driesell and UTEP’s Don Haskins — watched with concern. All had gone to the B.C. All-Star Classic to watch Elliott, and all would offer him a scholarship.

After Elliott was helped to the sidelines and received medical attention, Burmeister, a UA assistant, walked to the court and sat next to Elliott and a trainer. Assured that there was no long-term damage, Burmeister then walked to the lobby in an attempt to use one of the few pay phones hanging on a wall.

“There must’ve been a line of five coaches at each phone,” Burmeister told me later that season. “But I waited. Finally I got through to Sean’s mom and told her what happened and that everything would be OK.”