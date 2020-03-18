Greg Hansen's look back at the Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 women's basketball season

McDonald has made an impact in the record books

If you combine the basketball record books for men’s and women’s teams at Arizona, McDonald’s name is in all the right places.

1. She has scored more points in two seasons, 1,486, than anyone in school history. Sean Elliott is next with 1,475. Barnes held the women’s two-year scoring record, 1,251, before she recruited McDonald and put her in the lineup.

2. McDonald averaged 20.6 points this season and a school-record 24.1 last year. The only other Wildcat to average 20 points in two seasons was Coniel Norman, part of the Kiddie Korps of 1972-74. Norman averaged 24.0 as a freshman in 1972-73 and 23.8 a year later before jumping to the NBA.

3. McDonald has 158 steals in two Arizona seasons. That’s No. 2 overall for women. You might be surprised to learn that Barnes — who played power forward much of the time — is first with 162 steals in two years. Arizona’s men’s record for steals in back-to-back years is 151 by Hassan Adams in 2005 and 2006.

