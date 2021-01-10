Greg Hansen: UCLA threatening to become the face of Pac-12 hoops once again. Can UA stop it?

The Bruins aren’t waiting for next year the way Arizona is. The Pac-12 lacks a powerhouse — no team is ranked higher than No. 18 in the NCAA’s current NET ratings — but in just his second season at UCLA, Cronin appears to be taking advantage of Arizona’s decline and the league’s diminished stature.

Talk about good timing.

We’ve now had sufficient time to evaluate another rebuilding Arizona roster. What once was a roster of mystery guests has come into focus. It’s clear Arizona has got some valued pieces, especially Tubelis, who, given year-to-year progress, looks to be a difference-maker.

But what we don’t know in modern college basketball is if this group of non-seniors will hit the exits this spring and look for greener pastures. As UCLA has shown, the time is now in college basketball. Alas, Arizona doesn’t have a “now” because of its NCAA probation.

It also didn’t have a strategy that worked against Campbell and Cronin.

A year ago, UCLA completed its sweep against Arizona by implementing an attack-mode offense designed to create more free-throw opportunities. It worked. The Bruins outscored Arizona 29-10 at the foul line in that 65-52 victory.

So Cronin applied the same strategy Saturday.