Pac-12 is unbalanced

Pac-12 teams currently play 18-game conference schedules, making it impossible to play home-and-home series against all 11 opponents each year.

To knock the number of league games from 22 to 18, each team misses four teams — two at home and two on the road — every season, with the "missing" teams rotating every two years. Here's a look at the each Pac-12 team's 2018-19 "misses," and what they mean:

Arizona and Arizona State miss games at Washington and Washington State and home games against USC and UCLA. The four teams are a combined 44-32 (.578) this season.

USC and UCLA miss games at Arizona and ASU and home games against Washington and Washington State. The four teams are a combined 51-26 (.662) this season.

Cal and Stanford miss games at Colorado and Utah and home games against Oregon and Oregon State. The four teams are a combined 45-29 (.608) this season.

Oregon and Oregon State miss games at Cal and Stanford and home games against Colorado and Utah. The four teams are a combined 35-39 (.472) this season.

Washington and Washington State miss games at USC and UCLA and home games against Arizona and ASU. The four teams are a combined 51-28 (.645) this season.

Colorado and Utah miss games at Oregon and Oregon State and home games against Stanford and Cal. The four teams are a combined 37-38 (.493) this season.