Greg Hansen: Wildcats gain confidence, credibility with blowout win over Michigan

Winning the battle against Dickinson opened the court for Arizona’s push-the-pace offense. Michigan was a half-step slow, too deliberate and not used to shooting quickly. The Wolverines tried to run with Arizona.

By doing that, Juwan Howard’s club essentially threw gasoline onto the fire.

Once the Wolverines lost their discipline and engaged in an "Air Raid" strategy, they were doomed. They started sprinting up and down the court instead of passing the ball with purpose. I think Lloyd’s offense works — and will continue to work — because when the opponent gets tired, it loses judgment.

No, the Wildcats aren’t there yet, but the variables are lined up. They share the ball. They’re unusually quick, fluid and instinctive. The leading scoring threats, Koloko, Benedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis, offer different styles. They’re big and mobile. They don’t need a point guard dribbling the shot clock under 10 seconds, hoping for a good look.

They create their own good looks with more effective movement and passing than previous Arizona teams.

In its last 64 games, Michigan had allowed 80 points just six times. It is ranked No. 251 in KenPom.com’s tempo analytics. No way did Howard want to get in a race with Arizona, but that’s exactly what happened.