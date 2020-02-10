Gruesome injury keeps things in perspective for Pac-12 players

“I’ve known Evan for three years now and dude’s got the heart of anybody I ever met, including my family,” Wright said. “He didn’t do it on purpose at all. It was emotional because I looked over and saw Oscar’s head bleeding and his eyes started to roll back. I didn’t know what happened, so I just got down on my knee and said a prayer.”

Wright said Colorado coach Tad Boyle asked him to give a group prayer to both teams. That led to a strikingly unusual move that became a national story over the weekend, with the Buffs and Cardinal players locking arms around each other on the court.

“We just all prayed and wished for the best,” Battey said.

Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire said he thought it was “pretty cool that the other team showed a lot of affection, a lot of emotion when Oscar went down,” and Wright said Stanford coach Jerod Haase then asked for both teams to keep playing hard.

So they did, and Colorado pulled out its seven-point victory after trailing by 16.

Afterward, Haase said da Silva would be fine, at least at some point. Stanford posted on Twitter on Sunday that da Silva was doing well and was continuing to go through testing with its sports medicine staff.