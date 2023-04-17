Guard Kailyn Gilbert isn't going anywhere.

The Arizona rising sophomore is no longer in the transfer portal, the Star has confirmed.

Gilbert put her name in the portal earlier this month but has withdrawn it and will remain with the Wildcats.

There were several signs in recent days that Gilbert had had a change of heart, including her presence on Arizona's official online roster and a post by the UA women's basketball Twitter account showing Gilbert working out at McKale Center.

Gilbert, the 31st-ranked prospect in the class of 2022 per ESPN's HoopGurlz, averaged 4.9 points in 10.6 minutes per game as a freshman this past season. She will compete with and possibly play alongside incoming freshman point guard Jada Williams.

With Gilbert returning, Williams and classmate Breya Cunningham joining the program and three portal additions so far (Isis Beh, West Virginia; Courtney Blakely, Middle Tennessee State; Salimatou Kourouma, Little Rock), Adia Barnes' roster for the 2023-24 season currently sits at 10 players.

Another member of Arizona's 2022 class, guard Lemyah Hylton, officially is moving on.

Hylton appeared in 15 games this past season, averaging 1.5 points in 8.1 minutes.