Guard Marlee Kyles has left the UA women's basketball program for what a program spokesman says are personal reasons.
Kyles played in 27 games as a true freshman, averaging 8.1 points per game. She scored 18 points against Loyola Marymount in mid-November, and put up 19 points against Long Beach State a week later. Along the way, the Elgin, Illinois native became the first Wildcats player in history to score 60 points in her first five games. Kyles figured to play an even larger role as a sophomore.
Kyles' departure marks more turnover for coach Adia Barnes' team. Sammy Fatkin, another freshman guard, transferred to Montana in May; earlier this month, assistant coach Sunny Smallwood left for a similar position at Montana State. The UA replaced Smallwood with Loyola Marymount's April Phillips last week.
Arizona finished 6-24 overall and 2-16 in Pac-12 play last season. The Wildcats welcomed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history this summer, one that ranks in the top-10 nationally.