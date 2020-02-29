Hansen's Sunday Notebook: When it comes to UA revivals, Adia Barnes and Lute Olson in same class

McRae married Barnes’ mother, Patricia, when Adia was 3. She knows him as dad. He has stuck with her every step of the way.

When Barnes played for coach Irmer at Mission Bay, she struggled the first two years, sometimes hanging with the wrong crowd, sometimes failing to make academics a priority. Irmer and McRae persisted, helping the young Adia Barnes get her priorities in order.

As a senior, Barnes had a 3.6 GPA. When she arrived at Arizona in the fall of 1994, she was cleared for takeoff.

Now she and her basketball program are in orbit.

Expect to pay more to see UA in NCAAs