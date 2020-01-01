Happy new year: Wildcats land Georgetown transfer James Akinjo in first minutes of 2020

At the time of his Dec. 2 departure from Georgetown, Akinjo was the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer with the same 13.4 points-per-game average he had last season, but his shooting efficiency and assist rate dropped.

As a freshman, Akinjo shot 39.1% from 3-point range and had the nation’s 64th-best assist rate, recording an assist on 30.9 percent of teammates’ baskets when he was on the floor. In seven games this season, he shot just 24.2% from 3 and 33.7% overall. His assist rate dropped to 25.5 and his assist-to-turnover ratio was under 2-1 (31 assists to 16 turnovers).

Akinjo took 12 more field goals and eight more 3s than any of his teammates over the Hoyas’ first seven games and was 4 for 15 overall from the field in his last game, a loss to UNC Greensboro — something Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim took issue with after the Hoyas beat Syracuse 89-79 on Dec. 14.

“They got rid of a guy that wouldn’t pass the ball to anybody and just shot every time,” Boeheim said. “That’s why they’re good now.”

At the time of Akinjo’s departure, however, the Hoyas had multiple issues brewing behind the scenes.