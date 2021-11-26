Hard-nosed Pelle Larsson working his way back for Arizona Wildcats

Officials had to wipe blood off the floor after that one.

“I kind of dove for the ball and I think he did the same thing,” Larsson said. “I think his shoulder kind of hit me or something. But that hit wasn't as big as it seemed either. I was fine after that.”

He moved on, which is just the way Lloyd wants it.

“If you play the way we play, you're gonna have some bumps and bruises,” Lloyd said. “But I don't want to see guys wincing in pain, this and that, and Justin (Kokoskie), our trainer, is amazing. If there's a real issue, he'll tell me. Justin will tell me if a guy needs to rest. Other than that, I don't need to know.

“I just tell our guys when we hit the court, we don't wince. We don't flinch.”

Larsson said he never played one of his native country’s most popular sports, hockey, but found basketball also "is a pretty physical sport" when played against similar athletes with similar hard-driving effort.

Larsson played all-out under hard-driving coach Larry Krystkowiak last season at Utah, averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists per game while working his way into the starting lineup for 18 of 25 games. And Lloyd has found him playing the same way so far this season.