Harris handles pressure with turnover-free night

Harris finished with seven rebounds and eight points, and probably more importantly, did not have a turnover.

“We’re No. 1, and how many teams can say that?” Harris said. “We beat the champs to be the champs. There isn’t a better way than that.”

Pressure, what pressure: UA junior forward Bennett Davison said he learned so much about Kentucky’s relentless pressure defense that he wondered what kind of physical condition Kentucky’s players would be in.

“As it turned out,” he said, “they looked more tired than we did. People said no one had more pressure than they did, and it didn’t bother us at all.”

Arizona spends about 20 to 30 minutes a day in practice against pressure offense and pressure defensive situations.

“Many teams don’t do that,” Johnson said. “But we do it every day, and that’s why I think Arizona historically has had success against the pressure teams, like Iowa and Arkansas. And now Kentucky.