"He just played very, very hard': Arizona's Ira Lee makes the most of increased playing time

In five games before last weekend, Lee played no more than nine minutes and he didn’t play at all in the second half of UA’s Dec. 21 loss to St. John’s.

“I give credit to my teammates, they kept me locked in,” Lee said of the reduced minutes. “I just came in every day, did the same thing I do every day: Work hard, get my extra reps in, get my extra runs in.

“I didn’t change anything, but I give the biggest credit to my teammates. They’re always talking to me ‘Hey, stay ready, stay ready,’ they’re just always letting me know that I’m a good player and I kept that in mind. I just kept going. That’s all.”

With Lee playing well Saturday, Miller cut back on minutes for Stone Gettings, who has been starting in place of Chase Jeter inside. In two starts, Gettings has averaged 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting a collective 3 for 5 from the field.

Gettings played 28 minutes on Thursday against Utah and, probably in part because of what Lee was doing, played only 15 on Saturday against Colorado.

“I think he’s gotta get used to playing more minutes, playing in a starter’s role,” Miller said. “I sense that, not in a negative way, but he was a little tight in both games.