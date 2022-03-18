'He looks like a lottery pick': ESPN expert on Bennedict Mathurin, other Cats with NBA futures

"Bradley Beal, everyone wants to be like Bradley Beal with his shot-making ability, his touch. Jimmy Butler, in terms of his defensive toughness. These are the modern wings that guys study. If (Mathurin) can find some blend of all those guys, you’re talking about an All-Star for many, many years. If you have a bunch of names to compare yourself to, that usually means you’re sticking in the NBA for a long time.”

A: “His improvement is incredible. I remember him at Basketball Without Borders in L.A. … I remember seeing him in the drills and he was about 170 pounds at the time, but you could see his length and the way he moved and how he played really hard. He had some movement to him that you didn’t really see with guys that size. Now to see how he’s developed his body, he’s more confident than he’s been in the past. The way Arizona has been playing, they have him more comfortable making entries from the elbow and playing out of hand-offs and short rolls, things that are important in the NBA. He has a couple clear skills that translate, like blocking shots. He’s one of the better rim protectors in the country. And catching lobs. You have those vertical spacers that put a lot of pressure on the defense because of their ability to go up and finish. He’s got a pretty high floor because of that.