'He looks like a lottery pick': ESPN expert on Bennedict Mathurin, other Cats with NBA futures

SAN DIEGO — One of the perks of playing in the NCAA Tournament is that the national exposure can often improve one's NBA Draft stock.
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin is widely projected as a lottery pick in the first round. ESPN.com has the Arizona guard going No. 10 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, while NBADraft.net predicts Mathurin to go sixth to the Sacramento Kings.
Depending on how he plays in the tournament, Mathurin's stock could soar even higher.
The Star talked to ESPN draft expert and UA alumnus Mike Schmitz about Mathurin’s future, which other Wildcats could get drafted, and how Tommy Lloyd’s coaching style will attract NBA-level players.
What is your overall impression on Arizona in Lloyd’s first season?
A: “Man, they’ve been fun to watch. I think the way Tommy Lloyd has come in empowered these guys to play an NBA style where they’re getting up and down, they’re sharing the ball, they’re shooting a lot of 3s and I think these guys are playing with a lot of confidence. You can tell that from Kerr Kriisa to Dalen Terry and all the way down. It’s infectious and it’s been really cool to watch, that spirit spread throughout the whole group.”
What were your initial expectations at the beginning of the season?
A: “I thought they were gonna be really good, because I had gotten to know Tommy a little bit from his time at Gonzaga, and I had a feeling that some of his staff that he was putting together also — obviously, keeping Coach (Jack) Murphy, (Riccardo) Fois is a name that brings experience from the NBA and experience with the Italian National Team, he’s got experience from all over and he’s kind of like a hidden gem. Ken Nakagawa, Rem (Bakamus), TJ Benson — those guys come in with different experience and a winning culture. I thought they were going to be really good, and then you add in the fact that Sean Miller did a great job recruiting these guys, preparing these guys and getting them to understand how to play hard. You put all of that together and you have this perfect storm of things.
"Listen, I didn’t think they’d be one of the best teams in the country probably, but I’m sure even they’re surprised by how quickly it’s come together. I did have high hopes for them, knowing the people involved and the situational factors.”
Has Mathurin exceeded your expectations? Assuming he declares, where do you see him landing in the upcoming draft?
A: “He looks like a lottery pick, top-10 pick, all those things. If you look at what NBA teams look for in that position, he’s a prototype (No.) 2-guard in today’s game. He’s young for his age, positional size, length and athleticism, and he can really shoot the ball. Every guy needs a 'What’s your NBA skill?’ And I think that’s his NBA skill. You can run him off screens, shoot off the dribble.
"Where I’ve been really impressed with is that he's slowing down a little bit and making better decisions and added a floater, added some pocket passes, and when he really wants to he can defend. He checks a lot of the boxes that teams look for at that position. With the success that they’re having, taking a guy from a winning program is always a plus, too. He’s got a good chance to go in the top 10."
Who’s the best NBA player comparison for Mathurin?
A: “I’ve always struggled with player comps for Benn. I think the key for Benn moving forward is there are guys who settle in to a bench scorer role, like a microwave bucket off the bench. You have guys like Terrence Ross or when Jamal Crawford was going — Lonnie Walker for the Spurs. Guys who are not everyday going to go for 20 (points), but they have the ability to go for 20 any day. For Benn, it’s to prove that he’s not one of those guys. Like, ‘I’m a bona fide starting (No.) 2-guard in the NBA, who every single night you can rely on scoring anywhere from 18 to 22 to 23 points every game and guard the other team’s best player.’ … I think on the high end for that position, you look at DeMar (DeRozan), but one guy to look at is Jaylen Brown. Not to say Benn is Jaylen Brown, because he’s not by any means. Jaylen wasn’t that great of a shooter in college, he was more physical and at the rim. …
"Bradley Beal, everyone wants to be like Bradley Beal with his shot-making ability, his touch. Jimmy Butler, in terms of his defensive toughness. These are the modern wings that guys study. If (Mathurin) can find some blend of all those guys, you’re talking about an All-Star for many, many years. If you have a bunch of names to compare yourself to, that usually means you’re sticking in the NBA for a long time.”
Christian Koloko, who was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, is a name that has surfaced as a potential NBA draft prospect. What kind of player could he become at the next level?
A: “His improvement is incredible. I remember him at Basketball Without Borders in L.A. … I remember seeing him in the drills and he was about 170 pounds at the time, but you could see his length and the way he moved and how he played really hard. He had some movement to him that you didn’t really see with guys that size. Now to see how he’s developed his body, he’s more confident than he’s been in the past. The way Arizona has been playing, they have him more comfortable making entries from the elbow and playing out of hand-offs and short rolls, things that are important in the NBA. He has a couple clear skills that translate, like blocking shots. He’s one of the better rim protectors in the country. And catching lobs. You have those vertical spacers that put a lot of pressure on the defense because of their ability to go up and finish. He’s got a pretty high floor because of that.
"He’s gotten better getting out on the perimeter and switching onto smaller guards. That’s something teams look for. He’s like the Rudy Gobert of college basketball in some ways. If he continues to study that type of prototype, that’s important for him. I think he’s got a chance to be a first-round pick, if he decides to leave. … If this team makes a deep run, goes to the Final Four and Christian Koloko puts a lid on the rim every single game, it’s going to be hard (if you're) drafting 25th and passing on a guy who you think can have an impact right away. Now, I think there’s another level he can get to, if he were to come back and improve some other things. It’s a good problem to have if you’re both parties.”
Who do you think can make a jump as a potential draft prospect?
A: “I think it’s Dalen Terry. I think Dalen is the one who you watch and notice he’s got his fingerprints all over the game with his energy. He plays with an infectious joy that I really like. I’ve been able to go to a couple practices and shootarounds to see what he’s like. He has a good way about him and when you talk to the staff, they’ll tell you he’s hungry for information. He wants to know, ‘Who am I guarding and what does he do? What’s the scouting report?’ He’s really a junkie about those types of things. Now it’s just about becoming a shooter and a better scorer in the halfcourt. Wings who can handle the ball, pass and have length, and he’s still really young, I think he has a real good chance in becoming a first-round pick in 2023, if he takes another step. … I think he’s one of the best prospects on this team.”
How does Lloyd’s coaching style translate to the NBA?
A: “Great. If you look at the bigs they had at Gonzaga, like Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Clarke, all those great players from Gonzaga year after year, there are so many guys who have gone on to the NBA and in Europe. I think guys like that make it because it’s a very skill-oriented offense and it’s predicated on understanding where to be and making quick decisions and sharing the ball. That’s the way NBA teams want to play. They don’t want to play at this smash mouth, slow-it-down, pound-it-inside pace. You look at some of these college programs and it feels like you’re watching a different sport. I think NBA teams will feel comfortable knowing that they’re drafting a guy who understands NBA terminology, spacing, the point-five mentality of getting off the ball and moving it. It’s great for all these guys to come from that program, and I think a lot of these guys are going to have a chance.
"I think Kerr Kriisa is going to play in NBA games, I really do. With his toughness, you can’t teach the moxie and fearlessness that he has. I remember him when he was just 14 and he was the exact same way in Estonia. And (Azuolas) Tubelis, this guy is a walking double-double and his skill level and ability to handle the ball. I think this is just the beginning to be honest. I think it’s really cool to watch and I think Arizona fans should be excited for not just the present but the future as well.”
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports