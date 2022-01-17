Heated scene in Eugene as Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Arizona’s Adia Barnes get salty on the sideline

Barnes made an inappropriate finger gesture at Oregon coach Kelly Graves, saying online that she apologized “because despite the disrespect and being cussed at numerous times I should have not responded back.”

She also responded to an online comment about her setting a bad example by posting, “If you would choose to sit and get cussed at by a man that’s on you and what you are willing to tolerate. But I’m not that woman!”

Arizona guard Shaina Pellington defended Barnes in a Twitter post:

“My coach had EVERY reason to defend herself last night. She was cussed at, and called out of her name in the most VULGAR ways the ENTIRE game by Kelly. We could hear it from the floor while PLAYING, in the most HOSTILE environment. He needs to be held accountable. Simple.”