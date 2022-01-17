Heated scene in Eugene as Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Arizona’s Adia Barnes get salty on the sideline

It’s only mid-January, but Pac-12 women’s basketball already is close to overheating.
No one is backing down against defending national champion Stanford, much less anyone else.
The No. 2-ranked Cardinal fought off previously undefeated Colorado 60-52 on Friday and Utah 83-73 on Sunday. Stanford (13-3 overall, 4-0 Pac-12) is the only unbeaten team in conference play, excluding Arizona State, yet to get started due to COVID-19 protocol.
No. 7 Arizona held off Oregon State on Thursday only to give up a 17-point lead late in the third quarter in a 68-66 overtime loss at Oregon on Saturday.
Wildcats coach Adia Barnes apologized on social media later Saturday “for being out of character and letting my emotions get the best of me.”
Tonight was a battle! It was a very emotional game! I apologize for being out of character and letting my emotions get the best of me.— ADIA BARNES COPPA 🐻⬇️🌵👨👨👧👦❤️💙 (@AdiaBarnes) January 16, 2022
Barnes made an inappropriate finger gesture at Oregon coach Kelly Graves, saying online that she apologized “because despite the disrespect and being cussed at numerous times I should have not responded back.”
She also responded to an online comment about her setting a bad example by posting, “If you would choose to sit and get cussed at by a man that’s on you and what you are willing to tolerate. But I’m not that woman!”
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington defended Barnes in a Twitter post:
“My coach had EVERY reason to defend herself last night. She was cussed at, and called out of her name in the most VULGAR ways the ENTIRE game by Kelly. We could hear it from the floor while PLAYING, in the most HOSTILE environment. He needs to be held accountable. Simple.”
My coach had EVERY reason to defend herself last night. She was cussed at, and called out of her name in the most VULGAR ways the ENTIRE game by Kelly. We could hear it from the floor while PLAYING, in the most HOSTILE environment. He needs to be held accountable. Simple. https://t.co/xYjwoWe5N1— Shaina Pellington 🇨🇦 (@Shainap_14) January 16, 2022
As of Sunday night, the Pac-12 had not taken any disciplinary action against Barnes or Graves, per a response to the Hotline.
Barnes used her middle finger and an expletive in a postgame huddle with her team following a 2021 Final Four win over Connecticut that was shown on TV. She did not apologize then for what she thought was a private message to her players about those who doubted them.
Oregon visits Arizona on Feb. 4 in what will be a fascinating rematch.