Here are 20 ways the Wildcats can stop Paige Bueckers, UConn in Friday's Final Four game

The Arizona Wildcats have a tall task ahead of themselves come Friday night.

UConn is not just one of the preeminent teams in women’s college basketball, they are a program matched rarely in the annals of sports.

Put it this way: Head coach Geno Auriemma was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 15 years ago. And since then, he’s led the Huskies to 13 more Final Four appearances (in a row, by the way), with six national titles.

Arizona’s appearance in the Final Four on Friday will be its first.

But while this may feel like a Herculean task, we’ve got some solutions.

Here are 20 ways the Wildcats can tackle the Huskies:

20. Tie Paige Bueckers’ shoelaces together. If the national player of the year can’t run, how can she play! Time to go all “Home Alone” on her.

19. Solve UConn’s perimeter defense. The Huskies shoot the ball well from outside, having connected on nearly 200 of their 553 outside attempts. But what UConn does particularly well is patrol the perimeter. Opposing teams are shooting just 27% from deep against the Huskies.