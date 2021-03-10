Here are five ways to enjoy the Pac-12 Tournament with Arizona sidelined

They also have a coach, Tad Boyle, who is similar to Arizona’s Sean Miller in his heart-on-sleeves emotion and candor — maybe even more so when you consider a 2018 postgame comment. Boyle was asked if beating Arizona meant more because the Wildcats were under investigation; he answered “hell, yes.”

4. sit back and enjoy Mobley this time.

Though Arizona limited the Pac-12’s Everything-of-the-Year Mobley to just two shots over the first half of its 81-72 win over the Trojans on Feb. 20 in Los Angeles, he still averaged 21 points and eight rebounds in two games against the Wildcats while shooting 56% from the field.

He sort of does everybody like that.

But now, Arizona fans can just watch him play and not have to worry about what he does.

He can be viewed solely as the high expected NBA draft pick he is, a slender but phenomenally skilled 7-footer who can score inside, create off the dribble, and possesses the sort of shot-blocking presence that can scare anyone away from driving inside.

Mobley also has a high-level basketball IQ, allowing him to be in the right place at the right time, finding a way to make a difference no matter whether his teammates can get him the ball or not.