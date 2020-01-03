Here are four reasons why Saturday's game against ASU is Arizona's biggest yet

You get his point — and maybe the Wildcats do, too.

“The game on Saturday, I put in that same category,” Miller said. “Of the 600 or whatever games I’ve coached, I think every one of them, at the tip, I’ve felt like you have to win.”

Truth be told, the Wildcats do probably have a little more on the line here than in most of their other games this season — and not really because the game is against their in-state rival, which means much less to those involved in basketball than it does in football.

Here’s why:

1. They don’t want to carry a loss to Oregon next week. Every Arizona trip to Oregon under Miller has resulted in one loss, and the Wildcats were particularly smacked by the Ducks in 2016-17 (85-58) and last season (73-47). They won at OSU last season only after Devonaire Doutrive put back a missed shot just before the buzzer to give UA a 74-72 victory in Corvallis.

Moreover, the Wildcats might have no better opportunity to pick up a win over the rest of January. After heading to Oregon, they’ll host a surprisingly good Utah team and a veteran Colorado bunch that just knocked off the Ducks in Boulder. Then they have to play at ASU and at Washington before facing WSU in Pullman on Feb. 1.