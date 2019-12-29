Here's a look at the Arizona Wildcats' all-decade basketball team

The rundown: This was a tougher selection than one may think. Why McConnell? Name another point guard who played under Miller at Arizona and played a viable role in two straight Elite Eight runs. McConnell, a Pittsburgh native, transferred from Duquesne in 2012 and after sitting out for a season, he took over the reigns of “Point Guard U” for two seasons and emerged as a First Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2015 and a two-time all-conference defender in ‘14 and ‘15. In his final season at the UA, McConnell averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 83% from the free throw line. With McConnell at point guard, Arizona was Pac-12 regular season champions and the Wildcats went 67-9 in both seasons. Miller recruited two five-star point guards to Tucson: Josiah Turner (2011) and Nico Mannion (2019). Turner fizzled out after one season and the jury is still out on Mannion until he completes his freshman year. Miller brought in a graduate transfer from his old stomping grounds in Mark Lyons and the top-rated junior college player nationally in Kadeem Allen, but no one had a career at Arizona quite like McConnell. He gets the nod for the all-decade team.