UA is expected to host 14 four- and five-star recruiting targets from the high school classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 at Friday night's Red-Blue Game. four of them will be making official visits: UA commit Dalen Terry, four-star 2020 wing Puff Johnson of Pennsylvania, five-star 2021 center Nathan Bittle of Oregon and four-star guard Kerwin Walton of Minnesota.

Five-star guard Devin Askew of California’s Mater Dei High School is also scheduled to be among the 10 unofficial visitors.

“It’s a big recruiting weekend,” UA coach Sean Miller said.

In fact, recruiting is one of the reasons why the Wildcats are holding their annual season-opening showcase in the month of September — roughly two weeks earlier than usual. Miller said this week that the move was made to get recruits on campus before any fall commitments are made.

"A lot of people don't want to make a decision until they visit, and if that date is late October... you're not going to make a decision or be prepared to make a decision, an informed decision, until you can touch and feel Tucson and University of Arizona and compare it to other choices," Miller said. "So moving that up makes sense." 

Here's a look at the players who are expected to be in attendance Friday night:

Dalen Terry 

Corona del Sol's Dalen Terry (#42) goes up for a shot against Cesar Chavez's Isaac Williams (#44) during their 6A Conference semifinals game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Position: Forward

Class: 2020

Rating: 4 stars

Hometown (school): Tempe (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep) 

Video highlights:

Read more here

Puff Johnson

Donovan “Puff” Johnson will reportedly visit Arizona for the Sept. 27 Red-Blue Game.

Position: Forward

Class: 2020

Rating: 4 stars

Hometown (school): Coraopolis, Pa. (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)

Video highlights:

Read more here

Kerwin Walton

LADERA RANCH, CA - JULY 19: D1 Minnesota guard Kerwin Walton drives to the basket during the adidas Gauntlet Finale on July 19, 2018 at the Ladera Sports Center in Ladera Ranch, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Position: Guard

Class: 2020

Rating: 4 stars

Hometown (school):  Minnetonka, Minn. (Hopkins HS)

Video highlights:

Read more here

Devin Askew

Devin Askew looks on during the Nike Academy Showcase Game on August 10, 2019.

Position: Guard

Class: 2020

Rating: 5 stars

Hometown (school): Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei HS)

Video highlights:

Read more here

Nathan Bittle

Position: Center

Class: 2021

Rating: 5 stars

Hometown (school): Central Point, Ore. (Crater HS)

Video highlights:

Michael Foster

Position: Forward

Class: 2021

Rating: 5 stars

Hometown (school): Milwaukee (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)

Video highlights:

DaRon Holmes

Goodyear Millennium’s DaRon Holmes, a four-star power forward and UA target, is playing in the Section 7 event in Phoenix.

Position: Forward

Class: 2021

Rating: 4 stars

Hometown (school): Goodyear (Millennium HS)

Video highlights:

Read more here

Isael Silva

Position: Guard

Class: 2021

Rating: 4 stars

Hometown (school): Sacramento, Calif. (Jesuit HS)

Video highlights:

Read more here

Jaden Hardy

Jaden Hardy

Position: Guard

Class: 2021

Rating: 5 stars

Hometown (school): Henderson, Nev. (Coronado HS)

Video highlights: 

Will McClendon

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon #1 in action against La Lumiere in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. 

Position: Guard

Class: 2021

Position: 4 stars

Hometown (school): Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman HS)

Video highlights: 

Sadraque Nganga

Position: Forward

Class: 2022

Rating: 5 stars

Hometown (school): Angola (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)

Video highlights: 

Read more here

Dylan Anderson

Position: Center

Class: 2022

Rating: 5 stars

Hometown (school): Gilbert (Perry HS)

Video highlights: 

Dylan Andrews

Position: Guard

Class: 2022

Rating: 4 stars

Hometown (school): Los Angeles (Windward Prep)

Video highlights:

Aidan Mahaney

Campolindo's Aidan Mahaney, right, drives to the basket against Colony's Noah Castillo, left, during the first half of the CIF boys' Division II state high school basketball championship game Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Position: Guard

Class: 2022

Rating: Not rated

Hometown (school): Moraga, Calif. (Campolindo HS)

Video highlights:

