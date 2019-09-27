UA is expected to host 14 four- and five-star recruiting targets from the high school classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 at Friday night's Red-Blue Game. four of them will be making official visits: UA commit Dalen Terry, four-star 2020 wing Puff Johnson of Pennsylvania, five-star 2021 center Nathan Bittle of Oregon and four-star guard Kerwin Walton of Minnesota.
Five-star guard Devin Askew of California’s Mater Dei High School is also scheduled to be among the 10 unofficial visitors.
“It’s a big recruiting weekend,” UA coach Sean Miller said.
In fact, recruiting is one of the reasons why the Wildcats are holding their annual season-opening showcase in the month of September — roughly two weeks earlier than usual. Miller said this week that the move was made to get recruits on campus before any fall commitments are made.
"A lot of people don't want to make a decision until they visit, and if that date is late October... you're not going to make a decision or be prepared to make a decision, an informed decision, until you can touch and feel Tucson and University of Arizona and compare it to other choices," Miller said. "So moving that up makes sense."
Here's a look at the players who are expected to be in attendance Friday night:
Dalen Terry
Position: Forward
Class: 2020
Rating: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Tempe (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)
Video highlights:
Puff Johnson
Position: Forward
Class: 2020
Rating: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Coraopolis, Pa. (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)
Video highlights:
Kerwin Walton
Position: Guard
Class: 2020
Rating: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Minnetonka, Minn. (Hopkins HS)
Video highlights:
Devin Askew
Position: Guard
Class: 2020
Rating: 5 stars
Hometown (school): Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei HS)
Video highlights:
Nathan Bittle
Position: Center
Class: 2021
Rating: 5 stars
Hometown (school): Central Point, Ore. (Crater HS)
Video highlights:
Michael Foster
Position: Forward
Class: 2021
Rating: 5 stars
Hometown (school): Milwaukee (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)
Video highlights:
Michael Foster with the clean dribble move for the free throw line jumper 🎦 @TheRealFoster1 @TheMacIrvinFire @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/mGXp5vWTfx— BallerTV (@BallerTV) June 6, 2019
DaRon Holmes
Position: Forward
Class: 2021
Rating: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Goodyear (Millennium HS)
Video highlights:
Isael Silva
Position: Guard
Class: 2021
Rating: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Sacramento, Calif. (Jesuit HS)
Video highlights:
Jaden Hardy
Position: Guard
Class: 2021
Rating: 5 stars
Hometown (school): Henderson, Nev. (Coronado HS)
Video highlights:
Will McClendon
Position: Guard
Class: 2021
Position: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman HS)
Video highlights:
Sadraque Nganga
Position: Forward
Class: 2022
Rating: 5 stars
Hometown (school): Angola (Phoenix Hillcrest Prep)
Video highlights:
Dylan Anderson
Position: Center
Class: 2022
Rating: 5 stars
Hometown (school): Gilbert (Perry HS)
Video highlights:
Dylan Andrews
Position: Guard
Class: 2022
Rating: 4 stars
Hometown (school): Los Angeles (Windward Prep)
Video highlights:
Game-winning three by Dylan Andrews of Windward. pic.twitter.com/lHBdliuvJr— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 5, 2019
Aidan Mahaney
Position: Guard
Class: 2022
Rating: Not rated
Hometown (school): Moraga, Calif. (Campolindo HS)
Video highlights: