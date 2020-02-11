Here's how Arizona's shooting woes are spilling over, causing problems on both sides of the ball

“At this time of year, it’s not easy to do,” Miller said. “Not for a grueling workout but just shooting in groups of four. Just kind of carve out some time for 40 minutes, to allow them to watch the ball go in the basket and shoot quality shots and just get their rhythm back.

“It’s amazing sometimes when you mix that in how a guy’s confidence can return because we have a couple guys have certainly gone through that confidence bug. Usually you work your way out of it.”

2. Nico Mannion’s stats drop.

Mannion has posted zero assists in UA’s past two losses, at ASU and to UCLA, and totaled just 16 assists with 14 turnovers over his past five games. He’s also shot just 26.3% over his past three games.

But his assist numbers also scream for context.

“I mean, we had two horrific shooting performances,” Miller said, referring to the UCLA game and UA’s 40.4% shooting at ASU.

Miller said one of the “unique” things about the Wildcats is how the game doesn’t always flow consistently for them. Against UCLA, the Wildcats were 6 for 11 from 3 in the first half but 0 for 12 in the second. At ASU, they were 6 of 12 from 3 in the first half but 0 for 8 in the second.