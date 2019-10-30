Shoot your shot

Three-point shooting in NCAA Division I just before and since the 3-point line was last moved back to 20 feet 9 inches in 2008-09, as measured in 3-point shooting percentage (3P%) and 3-point attempts as a percentage of overall shots taken (3PA%):

* (Statistics from Kenpom.com)

Year/3P%/3PA%

2018-19/34.4/38.7

2017-18/35.1/37.5

2016-17/35.0/36.4

2015-16/34.7/35.4

2014-15/34.3/34.2

2013-14/34.4/32.9

2012-13/33.9/33.0

2011-12/34.3/32.9

2010-11/34.4/32.9

2009-10/34.2/32.6

2008-09/34.2/33.1

2007-08/35.1/34.5