Here's what we've learned about the Arizona Wildcats during nonconference play

There is a difference, as he often noted.

“You’ve got to be very smart,” Miller said before the St. John’s game. “Just because we’re playing fast, which we want to do, doesn’t mean that we need to be rushed into taking a shot that’s not good for our team.”

This warning came after the Wildcats shot 27% from 3 against Gonzaga, but then they hit just 3 of 16 against St. John’s from long range. Maybe with the NBA 3-point line painted on the Warriors’ home court they were attempting some sort of Steph Curry imitation.

Whatever the case, Miller was not amused.

“During the nonconference season we’ve been able to get away with taking some quick, bad shots,” Miller said after the St. John’s game. “In the first half, we shot insane shots. We might have taken five or six NBA 3s and that speaks to our lack of poise, our lack of confidence at the beginning of the game.”

That came a full month after Miller foresaw the problem leading to losses. During their 71-64 win over South Dakota State at McKale Center on Nov. 21, the Wildcats were just 3 of 17 from 3.

“To take quick, crazy shots, 3-point shots, the way we did tonight?” Miller said after that game. “We’re very fortunate to win.”