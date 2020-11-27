Here's how Arizona's newcomers fared in Friday's 74-55 win over Grambling State

Six of the eight Arizona Wildcats =who played in Friday’s 74-55 season-opening win against Grambling State hadn’t logged minutes in a UA uniform before.

Jemarl Baker and Christian Koloko were the only returnees who played. Ira Lee was sidelined with a concussion.

With so many new faces to keep track of, we’ve highlighted key stats and things to know about the six Wildcats newcomers who played Friday.

Top scorers: Jordan Brown and James Akinjo

Brown and Akinjo each scored 19 points, with Brown setting a new career high. Akinjo, who has been compared to former Wildcat Mark Lyons, got the start at point guard and Brown started at forward.

Both made an immediate impact: Brown scored UA’s first points of the season on a long 2-point jumper and Akinjo hit a 3-pointer a few minutes later. Akinjo, a Georgetown transfer, turned in Arizona’s best shooting performance from beyond the arc, going 4 for 9.

Best all-around performance:

Jordan Brown

Brown was a force on both sides of the court for the Wildcats, adding career-high 15 rebounds and three blocks.