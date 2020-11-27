 Skip to main content
Here's how Arizona's newcomers fared in Friday's 74-55 win over Grambling State
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis warms ups in front of a ZonaZoo crowd made up of carboard cutouts before Friday’s season-opening win over Grambling State. The freshman scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Six of the eight Arizona Wildcats =who played in Friday’s 74-55 season-opening win against Grambling State hadn’t logged minutes in a UA uniform before.

Jemarl Baker and Christian Koloko were the only returnees who played. Ira Lee was sidelined with a concussion.

With so many new faces to keep track of, we’ve highlighted key stats and things to know about the six Wildcats newcomers who played Friday.

Top scorers: Jordan Brown and James Akinjo

Brown and Akinjo each scored 19 points, with Brown setting a new career high. Akinjo, who has been compared to former Wildcat Mark Lyons, got the start at point guard and Brown started at forward.

Both made an immediate impact: Brown scored UA’s first points of the season on a long 2-point jumper and Akinjo hit a 3-pointer a few minutes later. Akinjo, a Georgetown transfer, turned in Arizona’s best shooting performance from beyond the arc, going 4 for 9.

Best all-around performance:

Jordan Brown

Brown was a force on both sides of the court for the Wildcats, adding career-high 15 rebounds and three blocks.

One of the standout plays of the day came in the first half with Arizona on the fast break. From in front of halfcourt, Akinjo dished the ball to an open Brown, who was running toward the basket. The Nevada transfer slammed it home to push UA’s lead to 29-18 at the time.

Brown also recorded a double-double for just the second time in his career.

Top freshman: Bennedict Mathurin

Mathurin was Arizona’s last sub off the bench Friday, but made the most of his 22 minutes by scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds. Seven of his points came at the free throw line.

Mathurin also logged the fourth most action of any Wildcat in the second half, playing 13 of 20 minutes .

The others

Freshman forward

  • Azuolas Tubelis was Arizona’s first sub off the bench, but was used sparingly. Tubelis logged 14 minutes, the fewest among any of the Wildcats’ rotation players. He did show a natural feel around the basket, though, scoring five points on 2 of 4 shooting.
  • Senior Terrell Brown and freshman Dalen Terry struggled to shoot. Terry started the game at the wing knocked down a 3 less than two minutes into the game. The bucket was his only one of the game. Brown scored two points from the free throw line and went 0 for 4 shooting.
He said it

“Jordan Brown is one of the best bigs in the Pac-12. He makes it easy for me.” — Akinjo, on Brown’s performance

