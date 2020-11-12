Here's what Arizona's starting five, bench could look like when seventh-ranked Cats open season

Arizona finds itself in uncharted territory.
The seventh-ranked Wildcats have a deep bench for the first time since coach Adia Barnes took over in April of 2016. It’s so deep, in fact, that many roles are still up for grabs with less than two weeks left before the UA’s Nov. 25 season opener.
This much we know: Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Cate Reese are all locks to start at their position.
As for the rest? Barnes isn’t saying. The UA’s coach is working on different looks, mixing up her players’ athleticism and shooting prowess. She might go with three “bigs” in Reese, Lauren Ware and Semaj Smith. Or she might go with the “all-arms rotation” of Thomas, Helena Pueyo and Bendu Yeaney to extend the defense’s length and increase deflections and steals.
These are good problems to have for a program on the rise.
“I just think as the level of talent rises, there’s always going to be that extra competition that comes with it. Because there’s only five … spots on the court, for what, like 40 minutes?” Reese said. “Everyone wants to play. I think everyone is just trying to prove what they bring to the team and what they can bring to the game. …I think that’s definitely good for us. It’s good for a team, because then we’ll have more people that we can trust to put on the floor and be able to produce. …it’s great to be in this position.”
That leads to lots of players battling for playing time. Sophomore guard Tara Manumaluega said she’s competing with fellow guards Mara Mote, Pueyo and Bendu Yeaney in practice. She knows “that’s what is going to happen with a winning team.”
Here’s a guess at how the Wildcats’ rotation will play out, based on conversations with coaches and players:
Projected starters
Guards: McDonald, Shaina Pellington
Forwards: Thomas, Reese and Trinity Baptiste
Notable: Don’t be surprised if Yeaney or Ware start in place of Baptiste and Pellington depending on the matchup.
Baptiste, a Virginia Tech transfer, was the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year last season. The Wildcats need her to rebound, and Baptiste seems to have an innate sense of where the ball will bounce. McDonald said that Baptiste’s natural skill is making everyone step up their rebounding game.
In her first season at Oklahoma, Pellington was Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Last season, as she sat out her transfer year, she helped the Canadian National Team qualify for the Olympics. Pellington was playing alongside professionals like Kia Nurse and more than held her own. She found open teammates and scored when it was needed. She will be creating shots for McDonald, something the Wildcats really haven’t seen before. It will be hard to keep the quick Pellington off the floor.
The sixth (wo)man
Guards: Derin Erdogan, Pueyo, Yeaney
Forward: Lauren Ware
Notable: Don’t count on only one person being the sixth player all season, like Pueyo was last year. The first player off the bench will probably depend on what look Barnes wants or if a player gets into early foul trouble.
From all indications, Pueyo is even better this season. Her length, deflections, steals and confidence with her shot will put her in good position to be one of the first off the bench.
While Yeaney can shoot — she averaged 9.7 points per game in her sophomore season — the UA will likely rely on her for defense. Yeaney led Indiana in steals and was asked to guard the opponents’ toughest player. She will add to the team’s length, getting deflections which result in steals.
Ware, who sat out her senior year of high school with an ACL injury, is ready to go. She is a five-star prospect with touch around the basket. Manumaleuga said she “doesn’t look like a freshman.”
Erdogan, the freshman who McDonald is taking under her wing, is poised to be next up at point guard.
The bench
Guards: Manumaleuga, Mote, Lakin Gardner
Forwards: Semaj Smith, Sevval Gul, Marta Garcia
Notable: Mote and Manumaleuga have earned their A’s already in practice, indicating that they’ve taken a big step forward as sophomores. Mote has settled in at point guard and Manumaleuga is making better reads and is more consistent in her shooting. Expect them to continue to make it hard for others to establish their spots.
Smith has gotten stronger and more aggressive, both key additions to her game. Gul is getting back up to speed after spending her offseason in lockdown in her native Turkey.
As a freshman, Garcia is still learning the system. Gardner is a walk-on.
