Here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster, coaching staff looks like

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?
There are two guarantees: Freshman forward Zeke Nnaji declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.
Freshman point guard Nico Mannion and wing Josh Green are expected to head to the NBA. Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter.
The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones.
Here's a look at Arizona's personnel for the 2020-21 season:
Brandon Williams
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
James Akinjo
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jemarl Baker Jr.
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Ira Lee
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Christian Koloko
Position: Center
Year: Sophomore
Height: 7-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Dalen Terry
Position: Wing
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-7
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Brown
Position: Center
Year: Junior
Height: 6-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Bennedict Mathurin
Position: Forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Mains
Position: Forward
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Matt Weyand
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Sean Miller
Role: Head coach
Years at Arizona: 11
Arizona record: 285-100
Career record: 405-147
Jack Murphy
Role: Associate head coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Danny Peters
Role: Assistant coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Ryan Reynolds
Role: Assistant athletic director, director of basketball operations
Years at Arizona: 11
