Here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like after Kerr Kriisa's commitment

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?
Freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.
Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter. The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones.
One domino fell on Saturday when Estonian star Kerr Kriisa announced his commitment to Arizona. Kriisa averaged 14.8 points and 6.0 assists for the Lithuanian NKL this season.
"What stood out to me about Arizona was the coaching staff and my belief that this place is best for my development," Kriisa told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Year after year, I started to follow college basketball more closely and realized I could be effective there also."
During Wednesday's spring signing period, Seattle U graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown, along with four-star Haitian-Canadian wing Bennedict Mathurin, signed their national letter of intent to play at UA. Brown averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game at Seattle in 2020, and received All-WAC honors.
Following Arizona's latest additions, here's a look at its personnel for the 2020-21 season:
Brandon Williams
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
James Akinjo
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jemarl Baker Jr.
Position: Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Terrell Brown
Position: Guard
Year: Graduate transfer (Seattle U)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Ira Lee
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Christian Koloko
Position: Center
Year: Sophomore
Height: 7-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Dalen Terry
Position: Wing
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-7
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Brown
Position: Center
Year: Junior
Height: 6-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Bennedict Mathurin
Position: Forward
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Kerr Kriisa
Position: Guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Status: On scholarship
Jordan Mains
Position: Forward
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Matt Weyand
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Status: Walk-on
Sean Miller
Role: Head coach
Years at Arizona: 11
Arizona record: 285-100
Career record: 405-147
Jack Murphy
Role: Associate head coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Danny Peters
Role: Assistant coach
Years at Arizona: 2
Ryan Reynolds
Role: Assistant athletic director, director of basketball operations
Years at Arizona: 11
