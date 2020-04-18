Here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like after Kerr Kriisa's commitment

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?

Freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.

Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter. The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones.

One domino fell on Saturday when Estonian star Kerr Kriisa announced his commitment to Arizona. Kriisa averaged 14.8 points and 6.0 assists for the Lithuanian NKL this season.

"What stood out to me about Arizona was the coaching staff and my belief that this place is best for my development," Kriisa told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Year after year, I started to follow college basketball more closely and realized I could be effective there also."