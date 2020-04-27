Here's what the Arizona Wildcats' 2020-21 roster looks like after Tibet Gorener's commitment

The Arizona Wildcats' 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end in March, leaving many wondering: What's next?

Freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green declared for the NBA draft, and assistant coach Justin Gainey left Sean Miller's staff to become the associate head coach at Marquette.

Graduate transfers Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings are gone, as are seniors Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter. The Wildcats will have to replace seven players next season — nine if you count departing walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones.

The Wildcats landed a trio of international prospects: Four-star Turkish small forward Tibet Gorener, French big Daniel Batcho Batcho and Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa. Gorener, who also played high school ball at Orange Lutheran in Southern California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night. Batcho committed to Arizona early Thursday morning. The French big man received MVP honors in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Belgrade following his 14-point, 15-rebound performance in the championship game for CFBB Paris. Kriisa averaged 14.8 points and 6.0 assists for the Lithuanian NKL this season.