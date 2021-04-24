Here's what we learned during the Arizona Wildcats' run to the national title game

This win put Arizona in an all-Pac-12 final against Stanford. Despite one of the Wildcats’ best defensive performances of the season, holding Stanford to only 27% from beyond the arc and forcing 21 turnovers, Arizona came up just short.

The season will be remembered for more than just the tournament run. Arizona finished second in the Pac-12 for the first time in 17 years, was ranked in the top-12 in the AP poll all 17 weeks and was the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.

“We found a way to get the job done,” Barnes said. “We’ve handled adversity all year and just to come together and find a way to win. I’m just so proud of this team — no one believed in us, but the main thing is, we believe in ourselves, and we believe in each other.”

3. There’s more to come

Even with McDonald in the WNBA, the future looks bright — if also a little different.

This Arizona system was built around the speedy McDonald. While defense will always be the Wildcats’ calling card, the offensive scheme will shift with more shooters coming in and a bigger presence down low.