Here's where you can buy Arizona women's basketball Final Four gear

Looks like Arizona Wildcats fans need to update their memorabilia closet.

The Wildcats women's basketball team took down Indiana 66-53 on Monday night in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

To celebrate Arizona's milestone victory, the University of Arizona bookstores is selling commemorative t-shirts, hats and decals.

And then there were ✨FOUR! ✨😼 Arizona Women's Basketball is Final Four bound and we couldn't be prouder! ❤️💙 Rep your Wildcats with our exclusive apparel available, online and in-store!🏀https://t.co/fTKTqj0RXd pic.twitter.com/4t0qNHkglf — The University of Arizona BookStores (@uabookstores) March 30, 2021

You can buy shirts and other memorabilia at the bookstore website or in UA's campus store.

The Wildcats will face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four this Friday.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.