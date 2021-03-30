 Skip to main content
Here's where you can buy Arizona women's basketball Final Four gear
Courtesy: University of Arizona Bookstore

Looks like Arizona Wildcats fans need to update their memorabilia closet.

The Wildcats women's basketball team took down Indiana 66-53 on Monday night in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

To celebrate Arizona's milestone victory, the University of Arizona bookstores is selling commemorative t-shirts, hats and decals.

You can buy shirts and other memorabilia at the bookstore website or in UA's campus store.

The Wildcats will face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four this Friday. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

