Here's who to watch at the Pac-12 women's tournament, from A to Z

With Stanford steamrolling through the Pac-12 with its first undefeated conference campaign since 2012, the Cardinal seem as formidable as the tree that stands as the familiar mascot.
But giant redwoods exist to be toppled, even if Stanford is coming off a national championship.
Here's an A-to-Z look at the players who will try to chop down the trees as the Pac-12 Tournament begins Wednesday:
A is for Adia: Arizona's Adia Barnes is going to have to pull out some magic if the Wildcats are going to contend with the mighty Cardinal. But as Arizona proved in last year's NCAA Tournament, they've got some magic brewing in Tucson. The two teams could meet in Friday's semifinals.
B is for Brink: Stanford's Cameron Brink was named the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, the second straight Cardinal defender to take home the honor. She ranked 18th nationally in blocked shots per game (2.37) and led the league in rebounding with 8.2 boards per game. In a November win over No. 4 Indiana, Brink had 21 points, 22 rebounds, five assists and five blocks to put together just the third 20-20-5-5 performance in women’s college basketball since 2000.
C is for Corosdale: Oregon State's Taya Corosdale is another of the league's top defenders, ranking among Pac-12 leaders in blocks and rebounds. The All-Defensive honorable mention averaged 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 rejections per game.
D is for Dalayah: Cal's Dalayah Daniels followed up an all-freshman honorable mention nod with an even better season as a sophomore. Another defensive threat, Daniels averaged nearly six rebounds and more than a block per game.
E is for Evelien: Following up Daniels with another standout Bear, Cal's Evelien Lutje Schipholt was not only a standout defender but a reliable low-post threat, connecting on nearly 50% of her field goals to rank in the top 10.
F is for family: Washington's State's Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker rank first and second in the Pac-12 in minutes played by a huge margin.
G is for Gylten: Utah's Dru Gylten proved to be the Pac-12's most prodigious passer. The Ute senior averaged 5.13 assists per game, tops in the league, and ranked in the top-5 in the league in assist/turnover ratio.
H is for Haley: Stanford's Haley Jones was named conference player of the year, the 19th Stanford player to earn such an honor. After winning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors last year for the national champions, Jones was second in the conference in rebounding, fifth in assists and 11th in scoring.
I is for Ilmar'i: UCLA's Ilmar'i Thomas brought her talents — and the AAC player of the year award — to Westwood from Cincinnati. Then what did she do? She ranked in the league's top-15 in scoring, rebounding, offensive rebounding and minutes played.
J is for Jayda or Jade: How can you possibly limit J to one player, when two players have such sweet jumpers? Cal's Jayda Curry led the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.7 points per game … but Arizona State's Jade Loville was not too far behind at 16.9, third in the league.
K is for Kneepkens: Utah's Gianna Kneepkens was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Kneepkens scored 29 points off the bench against No. 21 BYU on Dec. 4, and was inserted into the starting lineup the next game, helping her earn five Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards.
L is for Lexie: Stanford's Lexie Hull was named to the all-conference team for the third time, and to the all-defensive team for the second. But perhaps even more impressively, she was named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.
M is for Murekatete: Washington State's Bella Murekatete, the first known Rwandan-born player in women's college basketball, drastically improved this season. She averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game en route to a share of Pac-12 Most Improved Player honors, which she split with USC's Jordyn Jenkins.
N is for Nancy: Washington added perhaps the top transfer in the country in former Rice and Oklahoma star Nancy Mulkey. If she's not the best, then she's certainly the tallest at 6 feet 9 inches. She was a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Lisa Leslie Award semifinalist last season.
O is for Osborne: UCLA's Charisma Osborne was named to her second straight all-conference first team after ranking second in the league with 17.1 points per game. One of the conference's most deadly shooters, Osborne drained 53 3-pointers and shot 86 percent from the free-throw line.
P is for Pueyo: Arizona's Helena Pueyo is one reason why the Wildcats' perimeter defense ranked among the league's best. The ballhawk ranked fourth in the league with 1.85 steals per game.
Q is for Quay. Colorado's Quay Miller averaged 11.3 points on 51.8% shooting off the bench for the Buffaloes, nabbing Sixth Player of the Year honors. Miller's scoring average as a super-sub ranked seventh nationally.
R is for Reese: Arizona's Cate Reese may have left the biggest hole in the league when she went down with a shoulder injury against Washington State on Feb. 20. The three-time all-conference pick was one of the league's top returning players.
S is for Sedona: Not just a sunset mecca in Arizona, Oregon's Sedona Prince was royalty in the post for the Ducks, ranking among league-leaders in blocks per game and field-goal percentage.
T is for Thomas: Arizona's Sam Thomas was among the league's most dangerous outside shooters, ranking third in the conference with a 3-point shooting percentage of 45%. Her otherworldy range helped her earn all-conference honorable mention honors.
U is for Ula: Like Thomas, Washington State's Ula Motuga knows where her range is, and where it's not. Turns out it's all over. She led the league in 3-point shooting, connecting on 27 of 56 attempts for a 48.2% clip.
V is for VanDerveer: Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer continues to distance herself from the competition. The all-time winningest women's basketball coach, VanDerveer followed up last year's national title with her 17th conference coach of the year honors in 36 seasons.
W is for Wetta: An ideal two-way guard, Colorado's Kindyll Wetta ranked among the top Pac-12 players in assists and steals. Plus, whose jump shot is wetta than hers?
X is for X-Factor: Health. Is there any other X-Factor, really? The Cardinal enter the Pac-12 Tournament at the top of the conference — and at the top of their game. That spells trouble for Pac-12 foes.
Y is for Yeaney: Arizona's Bendu Yeaney has proven to be a valuable contributor since coming over from Indiana. She ranked eighth in the Pac-12 with 1.65 steals per game.
Z is for Zero: As in zero margin for error. As in, this is Stanford's tournament to win, though Arizona will have something to say about that.