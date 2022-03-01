Here's who to watch at the Pac-12 women's tournament, from A to Z

J is for Jayda or Jade: How can you possibly limit J to one player, when two players have such sweet jumpers? Cal's Jayda Curry led the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.7 points per game … but Arizona State's Jade Loville was not too far behind at 16.9, third in the league.

K is for Kneepkens: Utah's Gianna Kneepkens was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Kneepkens scored 29 points off the bench against No. 21 BYU on Dec. 4, and was inserted into the starting lineup the next game, helping her earn five Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards.

L is for Lexie: Stanford's Lexie Hull was named to the all-conference team for the third time, and to the all-defensive team for the second. But perhaps even more impressively, she was named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

M is for Murekatete: Washington State's Bella Murekatete, the first known Rwandan-born player in women's college basketball, drastically improved this season. She averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game en route to a share of Pac-12 Most Improved Player honors, which she split with USC's Jordyn Jenkins.